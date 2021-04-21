SOMESING Price Reaches $0.12 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $373,389.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

