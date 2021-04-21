Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.38

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 4670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

