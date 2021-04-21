Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE SON opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

