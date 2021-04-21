SonoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $56,234.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

