Sony (SNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Sony has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNE opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. Sony has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

