Sony (SNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Sony has set its FY 2020
Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.
Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SNE opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. Sony has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
