Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

