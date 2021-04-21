Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 13,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,337,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

