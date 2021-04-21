South State (SSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect South State to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSB opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

