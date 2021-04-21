S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $428.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as high as $382.71 and last traded at $381.04, with a volume of 7160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.06.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

