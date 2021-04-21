SP Plus (SP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.