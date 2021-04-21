Spaceswap (MILK2) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

