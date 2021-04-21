Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 61,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,074. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

