Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 54.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $60,177.70 and $816.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

