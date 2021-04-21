SparkPoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.07 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $94.07 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

