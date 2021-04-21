SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of SpartanNash worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

