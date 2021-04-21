SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 96.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.96. 213,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

