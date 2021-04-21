SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.00. 448,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

