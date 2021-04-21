SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

