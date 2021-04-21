SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,888,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,426. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

