SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 5.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.32. 129,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,226. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

