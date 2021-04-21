SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

