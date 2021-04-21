SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

