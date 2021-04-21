SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF comprises 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter.

GAL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

