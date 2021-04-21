Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00328228 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

