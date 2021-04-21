Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,737.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $47,563.78 and approximately $1,737.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00480924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.