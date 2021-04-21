Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $44,901.48

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $44,901.48 and approximately $3,277.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00465872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

