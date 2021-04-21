Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $87.33. Approximately 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

