Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

SR stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

