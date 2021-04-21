Spire (NYSE:SR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.