Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.64% of Spok worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Spok by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spok by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spok by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spok by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

