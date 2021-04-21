Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $271.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.52. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

