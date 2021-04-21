Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.17. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 47,139 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

