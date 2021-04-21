SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of SPX worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $15,750,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.