Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $25,007,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,920,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,164. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.39, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

