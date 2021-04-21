Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $49,234,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00.

SQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,920,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.39, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

