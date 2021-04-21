Squirrel Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.45 Million (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 277.4% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.17 or 0.00027980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00094222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00663579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.00 or 0.07223444 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 757,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,199 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

