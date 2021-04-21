SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 28th

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
SQZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
NYSE:SQZ opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $36.49.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
