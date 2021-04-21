SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.25

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.25 ($18.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,458.50 ($19.06), with a volume of 1,410,559 shares changing hands.

SSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.33 ($18.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.25.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

