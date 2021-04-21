SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 147,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,916,042 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $16.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after buying an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

