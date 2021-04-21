St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,138.99

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.99 ($14.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,331 ($17.39). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,305.50 ($17.06), with a volume of 1,055,856 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock worth $356,640,070 over the last quarter.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.