St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $380.24

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.24 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.59). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 177,431 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.24. The firm has a market cap of £923.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.