STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.82

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.82 and last traded at $128.67, with a volume of 13240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

