Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $207.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

