Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 58,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 152,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

About Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

STAR Peak Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

