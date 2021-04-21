Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $549,691.34 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $549,691.34 and $5,231.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

