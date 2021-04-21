Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

