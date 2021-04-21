Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

