Starname (IOV) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $300,992.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

