StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $164.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $164.12 million. StarTek reported sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

SRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE SRT opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

