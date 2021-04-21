STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $860,803.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $56.88 million and $860,803.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

